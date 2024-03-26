Vermilion enjoys 'surreal' return to mound in Newark's baseball season opener

NEWARK — Coach Michael Wheeler did not doubt Cayden Vermilion would deliver Monday, but it was a long 12 months for Vermilion to get an opportunity to prove he had it in him.

Vermilion returned from injury to pitch into the seventh inning for Newark during a season-opening 6-4 loss in eight innings to visiting Big Walnut at Joe Neff Field. The senior right-hander had a 2-1 lead when he left with one out in the seventh.

"It was kind of surreal after last season not knowing if I was going to be here this season or not. It feels great being back," said Vermilion, who had three early wins last season before injuring his arm in early April. "I really wanted to be with this group of guys because I knew we had a good group coming into this year. I just want to go out and play ball with them and do well."

Newark's Cayden Vermilion fields a bouncer during the host Wildcats' 6-4 loss in eight innings to visiting Big Walnut in their season opener at Joe Neff Field on Monday, March 25, 2024.

Vermilion's return is needed as the Wildcats graduated standout pitchers Owen Poole and Jayce Dansby. Vermilion showed Monday he can fill the void at the top of the rotation.

Vermilion allowed just a fourth-inning run on a passed ball through the first six innings. That run came after the lone hit he allowed, and he struck out eight, walking just one until the first two batters reached in the seventh on walks.

"Having (Vermilion) is back is huge because we lost two guys who last year you handed the ball to them and they pretty much walked you through the seven innings," Wheeler said. "(Vermilion) competed and gave us a great chance to win that game first time out. He threw the ball well. He had us right where we needed to be through six innings."

Junior Austin Rose caught the first runner stealing in the seventh inning, but Newark was unable to escape without trouble. The Golden Eagles tied the game at 2 on Jordan Schicks' triple off senior reliever Tyler Flint, and Schicks later scored on Nolan Buirley's single to give the Golden Eagles a 3-2 lead.

Newark tied the game in the bottom of the inning on sophomore's Moses Crane's RBI double to score senior Dakota Foltz. Big Walnut, however, answered with three runs in the top of the eighth, highlighted by Carter Dancer's two-run double.

"Everybody knows hitters are going to be a little bit behind early in the season, but we still have to do a better job of competing and trying to push one across each inning," said Wheeler, whose team received a pinch-hit RBI single from junior Aidan Hamilton in the bottom of the eighth but stranded the tying runs on base.

Newark's Blane Sturm flips to first base for an out during the host Wildcats' 6-4 loss in eight innings to visiting Big Walnut in their season opener at Joe Neff Field on Monday, March 25, 2024.

Vermilion's outing was boosted by two impressive plays in the hole by senior second baseman Blane Sturm. Crane saved a run with a play deep in the hole at short to end the third inning, and junior Seth Fish charged in to make a play on a bouncer at third.

"When I walk up on the mound, I am confident," Vermilion said. "I know if I make a bad pitch or throw a mistake, if it gets hit, I know I have guys behind me that are going to field it and make the play."

Crane tripled to lead off the bottom of the first and scored on a two-out single from Flint. Foltz singled and scored on a wild pitch in the fifth before singling again in the seventh and scoring on Crane's second extra-base hit of the game.

Newark's Seth Fish charges a bouncer during the host Wildcats' 6-4 loss in eight innings to visiting Big Walnut in their season opener at Joe Neff Field on Monday, March 25, 2024.

Newark is scheduled to host Tri-Valley on Wednesday and visit Westerville North on Thursday. The Wildcats visit Pickerington Central on Monday to open Ohio Capital Conference-Buckeye Division play.

"We just have to focus up and put a little more effort into practice," Vermilion said. "We will be solid. It's a great group of guys with a lot of talent."

