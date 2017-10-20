Verlander tasked with saving Astros' season

HOUSTON -- From the moment he waived his no-trade clause and accepted relocation to Houston, Astros right-hander Justin Verlander was deemed a franchise savior, an ace capable of leading his new club to the promised land of its first World Series championship.

On Friday night at Minute Maid Park, the Astros will hand Verlander the ball with their postseason lives hanging in the balance. Following three consecutive road losses to the New York Yankees, the Astros return home for Game 6 of the American League Championship Series on the brink of elimination and with Verlander standing in the gap.

This seemed an unlikely scenario when Verlander delivered a complete-game gem in Game 2 last Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk with 13 strikeouts in a tense 2-1 victory. Yet now, with its offense scuffling, Houston needs Verlander to be great once more.

"Obviously, I know this is one of the main reasons I was brought here," Verlander said. "I think so far I've done what they've asked or what they've needed of me to help the rotation and help get deep in the playoffs.

"This is obviously the biggest game for the Astros up to this point for this season. The expectations are there. My teammates, I'm sure, are expecting a lot of me. And I expect a lot of myself. So, this is why we play the game. And I love these opportunities to pitch in these atmospheres, these type of games. It should be a lot of fun."

While the Astros' collapse from a 2-0 series lead has been twofold, with both the bullpen and offense playing a significant role in the drastic swing in momentum, the sudden inability of the lineup to generate runs represents the most dramatic and puzzling development for Houston.

After pacing the majors in runs (896), batting average (.282), on-base percentage (.346) and slugging (.478), plus ranking second to the Yankees in home runs (238) during the regular season, the Astros have mustered just nine runs and one homer this series with a paltry slash line of .147/.234/.213.