Verlander shuts down Giants' bats in uneventful loss to Mets

The Giants could not complete one of their signature late-game comebacks against Justin Verlander and the New York Mets, losing the second game of a three-game series by a score of 4-1 on Saturday at Citi Field.

After the Giants' thrilling come-from-behind win over the Mets on Friday, Anthony DeSclafani (L, 3 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 3 K) was roughed up early and San Francisco's offense was unable to get anything going against Verlander (W, 7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, BB, 6 K) and New York's bullpen.

DeSclafani held the Mets scoreless through two innings before surrendering three home runs to Francisco Alvarez, Brandon Nimmo and Francisco Lindor in the span of four batters in the bottom of the third.

Veteran lefty Sean Manaea took over for DeSclafani in the fourth and went three innings while allowing one run and striking out three batters.

Verlander kept the Giants off the board for six innings before J.D. Davis and Patrick Bailey reached on a single and an error, respectively, to put runners at the corners with nobody out in the top of the seventh for Thairo Estrada, who grounded into a double play that scored Davis from third.

Blake Sabol doubled and Austin Slater walked in the same inning to put runners on first and second for Brandon Crawford who represented the tying run, but he struck out to end the Giants' threat.

Jakob Junis held the Mets scoreless in the seventh and eighth innings, but the Giants' bats were unable to close the gap as New York relivers Drew Smith and Adam Ottavino shut the door on San Francisco over the final two innings.

