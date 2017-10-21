Verlander, Astros force decisive Game 7 vs. Yanks

Oct 20, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) delivers during the first inning in game six of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Justin Verlander continued his masterful pitching in elimination games and the Houston Astros turned a breakthrough fifth inning into a 7-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night at Minute Maid Park in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series.

Verlander (2-0) twirled seven shutout innings to help carry the Astros into a decisive Game 7 at home on Saturday night. He allowed five hits and issued one walk while recording eight strikeouts, extending his streak of consecutive scoreless innings in elimination games to 24.

Despite allowing a single in each of his first three innings, Verlander was largely untested until the sixth. By then he held a three-run lead, courtesy of an Astros rally in the bottom of the fifth.

After Alex Bregman and Evan Gattis sandwiched a pair of walks around a Marwin Gonzalez groundout, catcher Brian McCann delivered a ground-rule double to right field off Yankees right-hander Luis Severino. Three batters later, Jose Altuve delivered an even bigger blow, chasing Severino with a two-run single by hacking the first pitch into left for a 3-0 lead.

Altuve added a solo home run, his fourth of the postseason, leading off the eighth inning, a frame in which the slumping Houston offense finally broke through with four insurance runs.

Before the late surge, Verlander sidestepped danger in the sixth and seventh innings. He got Gary Sanchez to ground out with an excuse-me swing, stranding two baserunners in the sixth.

Running on fumes in the seventh, Verlander completed a 10-pitch battle against Aaron Hicks with a 3-2 slider that resulted in his eighth strikeout before inducing a groundout from Chase Headley, who was 2-for-2 to that point. That final out inspired a vigorous fist pump from Verlander.