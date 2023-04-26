Verifying jockey, trainer and owners: What you need to know about 2023 Kentucky Derby horse

Kentucky Derby contender Verifying trains Monday morning at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. April 24, 2023. The colt is trained by Brad Cox. Verifying came in second at the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes in Keeneland, fourth in the Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn park, sixth at the FanDuel Breeders' Cup Juvenile and second at the Champagne Stakes at the Belmont At The Big A.

Verifying is one of 20 horses expected to enter the Kentucky Derby on May 6 at Churchill Downs.

Spots for the Kentucky Derby are earned by gaining points through a series of prep races that began in September.

The post-position draw for the Kentucky Derby is set for Monday, May 1. Post time for the Kentucky Derby is set for 6:57 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.

Verifying will enter the Kentucky Derby off a second-place finish in the Grade 1 Blue Grass on April 8 at Keeneland. He currently ranks 13th on the Kentucky Derby points leaderboard with 54.

5 things to know: Todd Pletcher, Japenese horses and more about the field ahead of May 1 post-position draw

Breezing along: How Verifying, Brad Cox's horses looked Saturday at Churchill Downs

Verifying

Color: Bay

Bred in: Kentucky

Sire: Justify

Dam: Diva Delite, by Repent

Price tag: $775,000 at 2021 Keeneland September Yearling Sale

Owners: Jonathan Poulin, Westerberg Limited (Michael Kussner), Susan Magnier, Derrick Smith and Michael Tabor, first Derby for Poulin and Westerberg. Magnier is 0 for 12, Smith is 0 for 10 and Tabor is 1 for 19. Tabor owned 1995 winner Thunder Gulch.

Trainer: Brad Cox, 1 for 5 in Derby. Won with Mandaloun in 2021.

Meet Louisville's trainer: 5 things to know about Kentucky Derby winner Brad Cox

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione, 0 for 5 in Derby. Best finish was seventh with War of Will in 2019.

Record: 2-2-0 in six starts

Career earnings: $489,900

Road to the Kentucky Derby points: 54 (No. 13)

Last race: Second in Grade 1 Blue Grass on April 8 at Keeneland

Running style: At or near the lead early

Notes: Verifying capped his 2-year-old season with a sixth-place finish in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Keeneland. He started his 3-year-old season at Oaklawn Park, winning an allowance optional claiming race Jan. 14 and finishing fourth in the Grade 2 Rebel on Feb. 25 before losing by a neck to Tapit Trice in the Blue Grass. … Verifying is one of three horses from the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile projected to run in the Derby, joining Forte (winner) and Blazing Sevens (fourth). … To date, Verifying is the top-earning progeny of Justify, the 2018 Triple Crown winner.

Story continues

What they’re saying: “He ran the race I expected him to run, only I expected him to win,” Cox said after the Blue Grass. “But he ran very, very hard. I was very proud of him.”

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com; Twitter: @KentuckyDerbyCJ.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky Derby 2023 horse Verifying: Trainer, jockey, owners and more