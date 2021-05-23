On verge of another bullpen collapse, Rockies hold on just long enough to win

May 22—DENVER — Daniel Bard started the month of May with his worst outing of the season. They thought maybe he was getting too predictable with his pitch selection, or perhaps he was tipping pitches.

His mechanics felt good, and his velocity was steady. But they noticed certain patterns he was getting into, and made tiny tweaks to his game plan. They also moved him to the middle of the rubber.

"Think philosophically speaking, what I said to Daniel was to be on the attack," manager Bud Black said. "Don't get behind. You be the pursuer, you be the attacker."

The adjustments saved the Rockies from what was destined to be another bullpen collapse. Bard pitched a scoreless ninth inning, and Raimel Tapia came up with a game-saving catch as the Rockies beat the Diamondbacks 7-6. They will go for the series sweep Sunday.

The Rockies had built a 7-3 lead, cracking Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner. They scored seven runs while Bumgarner was in the game, five of which were earned. Bumgarner had allowed just five total runs in his previous six starts, and had a 4-1 record with a 1.32 ERA in those games.

"I thought his stuff was good, but I thought our approach was good too," Black said. "We put the ball in play and made him work."

But no lead is safe for the Rockies' bullpen, especially at Coors Field. Last week, relievers allowed eight runs against the Reds when the Rockies were up 10-0, and blew a 6-1 lead the next day.

On Saturday, Tyler Kinley inherited two runners in the sixth, and both scored. Yency Almonte, fresh off a stint on the injured list that Black said he used to right his mechanics, faced just four batters in the seventh. He walked one, and gave up three hits, including a three-run home run.

"We need the guys in the pen to string together good outings," Black said. "The last couple of weeks it's been too inconsistent, too variable."

Carlos Estévez, who was activated prior to the game from the injured list, likely would have given up two runs if not for a diving catch from Tapia.

"I didn't think twice," Tapia said. "I knew I had a chance at it and I got lucky."

Antonio Senzatela looked steady through the first five innings, but started to get behind in the sixth. He allowed seven hits, three of which came in the sixth inning, and three runs.

On offense, the Rockies took a few innings to wear down Bumgarner, who came out firing. It was Elias Díaz, who has just eight hits this season, who got the first crack at him in the third inning. Tapia also had two hits, including an RBI. Charlie Blackmon had a two-run home run, and Brendan Rodgers, in his second game of the season, had two hits and two RBIs.