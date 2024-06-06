Verde and Lontani crowned European U-17 champs

After losing three finals between 2013 and 2019, Italy Under-17s led by Massimiliano Favo managed to win the European Championship, bringing home what was the only youth title still missing from the FIGC trophy cabinet.

The 3-0 victory in the final against Portugal played in Limassol, Cyprus, was decisive - a match in which Juventus' Francesco Verde played as a starter in defence. The central defender had amde three appearances from the first minute in the tournament, both in the group match against Sweden and then in the last two decisive matches that led Italy to victory in the final.

Also on the pitch in the last 11 minutes of the final was Matteo Lontani - who made his debut with the Azzurrini in the tournament, also playing as a starter against Sweden in the group stage and featuring for a total of 120 minutes on the pitch in his four appearances in the competition.

A hearty congratulations to our boys and to the whole group of Azzurrini for winning the European Under-17 Championship title!