Verba, Cottrell still alive in D-III state tournament

Mar. 14—MARION — Pymatuning Valley heavyweight Victor Verba and his coach Dave Miller have had a running joke about the style of wrestling best suited for him.

"He has to be the tortoise," Miller said. "If he's the hare and gets in trouble . he knows how to pace himself and make sure he needs something in case he needs it."

Saturday night was definitely one of those times Verba needed something.

Wrestling in the consolation quarterfinals of the Division III state wrestling tournament at Marion Harding High School, Verba gave up an escape to Alexander's Drew Harris to give Harris a 2-1 lead with just 23 seconds remaining in the third overtime period of their match.

With the match tied going into the third OT and Verba taking the top position, the plan was to get a turn for back points or at least hold him down to prolong the match into sudden death.

When that didn't work, he had to turn to plan B — quickly.

"That could have been my last ride home," Verba said, smiling through the exasperation minutes after the bout ended. "I just had to keep wrestling, I didn't want to give up or stop."

Having gone nearly eight minutes without being able to generate any offense, Verba was able to throw his opponent from his feet to his back for not only a pin but a spot on the podium when the tournament closes out on Sunday.

Verba nearly took a 3-1 lead at the end of the second period on a reversal, but the points were waved off, upsetting the PV coach so much that he did not even see the winning move.

"Honestly I missed it," Miller said. "I was still arguing with the rules interpreter about the last call. But hey, he kept wrestling and did what he needed to do. The thing we told him before he went on the mat was, "There's no tomorrow, and give it everything you've got, wherever we end up, we end up" and that's what he did. He took those last 20 seconds and gave it everything he had and we're where we need to be."

Verba opened the tournament with a 5-3 win over Steven Fitzgerald of Reedsville Eastern before being sent to the bottom bracket by Eli Criblez who scored a third-period pin.

Verba could still finish as high as third place today as wrestling resumes at 10 a.m.

"It feels pretty good," he said of securing a spot on the podium. "Especially being in an environment I've never been in before."

Verba is one of two Ashtabula county wrestlers still alive in the tournament.

Grand Valley's Chase Cottrell also staved off elimination late Saturday night with a 6-4 win over Zakary Dobson of Martin's Ferry in the 220-pound bracket.

Cottrell opened the tournament with a pin over Jayden Sweeny of Carlisle, but then ran into Delta's Austin Kohlhofer. The top seed in the bracket, Kohlhoffer scored a first-period pin against Cottrell.

He bounced back by scoring a couple of takedowns to build a 6-2 lead on Dobson, then held on for the win, 6-4, staying neutral the final 30 seconds.

In his two wins, Cottrell's best offense came by flattening out shots, then spinning for two. He built a sizable lead in his first match before ending it with a pin, then relied on his defense again to control the consolation quarterfinal bout.

" I've always wrestled my best by wrestling defense," he explained. "I try to score points off my opponents' mistakes."

Nursing a two-point lead though with under a minute to go, it was all about his defense to get to the placement round.

Cottrell blocked a shot and stayed out of trouble as the final ticks counted off the clock.

"I kept my legs low and I noticed he didn't like to get inside," he explained. "He liked to shoot from the outside, so I went in and held on as tight as I could."

Cottrell and Verba are the only two remaining wrestlers from Ashtabula county. Three others competed and two of them won a match.

Jefferson's Colt Edgar 9160) started strong with a come from behind 11-4 win to open the tournament. But things got much tougher for the Falcons senior after that, as he was pinned, then lost 9-0 to close out his season.

Ryan Elrod (285) also won his opening match, 4-1. But then fell in the next two.

PV's Tyler Bean (170) was eliminated by losing 8-1 in his first bout, then coming up on the short end of a 3-2 score in the consolation round.

Wrestling will resume back at 10 this morning.