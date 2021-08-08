Veoneer to entertain Qualcomm's takeover bid

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Swedish auto parts maker Veoneer Inc said on Sunday that it was ready to engage in discussions with Qualcomm Inc, a few days after receiving a takeover bid of $4.6 billion from the chipmaker.

"Board of directors has determined that Qualcomm's proposal to acquire Veoneer would reasonably be expected to result in a 'Superior Proposal', as defined under the terms of Veoneer's merger agreement with Magna," Veoneer said in a statement.

(Reporting by Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)