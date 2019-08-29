Venus Williams' mid-match coffee order led to a hilariously awkward ball boy moment

Venus Williams ordered coffee in the middle of her second round match at the US Open, but wasn't there to receive it. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Venus Williams was eliminated in the second round of the US Open on Wednesday, but not before bewildering a ball boy with her mid-match coffee order.

In the middle of Williams’ match against Elina Svitolina, she asked someone on her team to get her a cup of coffee. It was brought in from the stands and given to a ball boy, who then had to deliver it to her. But there was one problem: Williams had already left her courtside seat and was heading into the tunnel. The ball boy just missed her and was left holding the cup. He then had to figure out what to do with it while everyone watched.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

You can almost see the waves of confused terror wafting off of him as he watches the target of his delivery walking away from him. He turned around, as if to give it back to the person who gave it to him, but stopped after taking a few steps and ended up putting the cup by her chair.

The ball boy deserves some applause for handling that so well, especially considering how intense and awkward it had to feel at the time. His job was to bring Venus Williams her coffee as quickly as possible, and he tried as hard as he could to get it done.

This isn’t the first time Williams has ordered coffee in the middle of a match. At the Western & Southern Open, several weeks before the US Open, she also ordered a mid-match pick-me-up.

Story continues

Players - they're just like us!@Venuseswilliams calls down her coach and requests a midday pick-me-up ☕️#CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/86OjTgm6yW — WTA (@WTA) August 15, 2019

That time she was actually there to receive it.

More from Yahoo Sports: