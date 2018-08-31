Try Not to Cry When You Hear How Venus and Serena Feel About Playing Each Other

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 30: Serena Williams and Venus Williams (with a cap) of USA during Day Four of the 2018 French Open at Roland Garros on May 30, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

It's time to get caught up on all the 2018 US Open action. First, Simona Halep, the number one seed, lost in the very first round. The French Open banned Serena Williams's catsuit; she later rocked an Off-White x Nike ensemble fit for the queen she is in black and purple. And, on top of all of that, Alizé Cornet received a court violation for unsportsmanlike conduct because she adjusted her shirt.

As if the US Open couldn't get any more exciting, last night Serena defeated Carina Witthöft in the second round, advancing to the third round, where she'll face off with her big sister Venus sooner than expected in the tournament. Ahead of one of the most anticipated meetups, Venus spoke to POPSUGAR about how she prepares for tournaments and what it has been like competing against her sister for the past 20 years. "We're sisters through the whole match," she said. "That never stops."

During last night's press conference, Serena echoed those sentiments. "We make each other better; we bring out the best when we play each other. It's what we do," she said.

When asked what the toughest part emotionally is playing Venus, she replied, "I never root against her no matter what . . . when you always want someone to win, to have to beat them . . . that's the hardest part."

Venus and Serena will compete tomorrow in Flushing Meadow, NY. The time is TBD.