Venues for Italy matches against Belgium and Israel revealed

Italy’s upcoming UEFA Nations League matches against Belgium and Israel will be played in the cities of Rome and Udine respectively, the FIGC have announced on Saturday afternoon.

The Azzurri will get their 2024-25 Nations League campaign underway away against France and Israel on September 6 and September 9, and will then play their first two home matches of the campaign against Belgium and Israel on October 10 and October 14.

The FIGC have confirmed that the Stadio Olimpico will be the venue for Italy vs Belgium on October 10 and that the Stadio Friuli, home of Udinese, will host Italy vs Israel four days later.

The two host stadiums for the upcoming U21 European Championship qualifiers have also been confirmed.

The Azzurrini will play San Marino at the Stadio Domenico Francioni in Latina on September 5, before facing the Republic of Ireland at the Stadio Nereo Rocco in Trieste on October 15.