Venue sought to meet demand for cheerleading classes

A dance and cheerleading academy is hoping to open its doors at a new venue following growing demand for classes.

Part of a vacant industrial building on Heath Mill Road in Wombourne, Staffordshire, could become a teaching and training venue for SA Academy if plans are given the green light by South Staffordshire District Council.

A letter submitted as part of a change of use application said the site had been empty for the past two years.

The academy, which has been running for more than 25 years, currently has 300 members aged between three and 32 and says it needs larger facilities.

Some of its athletes and coaches have represented the country internationally.

'Desperate need'

“Cheerleading has recently been granted provisional Olympic sport recognition, and the number of athletes participating in the country has climbed dramatically in recent years,” a spokesperson said in planning documents.

“Due to this growth, we are now in desperate need for a larger facility to cope with the increasing number of athletes we have attending our classes.”

They added the new venue would allow them to offer more classes with better facilities, including two full-sized sprung floors, tumble tracks and a large dance floor.

“The academy provides a safe space for children to train in a team sport that promotes inclusivity and diversity,” they said.

“There are many factors impacting young people’s health and wellbeing today, including poor mental health, childhood obesity; things we strongly believe can be alleviated by participation in sports.”

