The NFL has suspended Panthers wide receiver Ventell Bryant for the first two games of 2021 for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.

Bryant will be able to participate in all preseason practices and games. He’ll be eligible to return to the active roster on Monday, Sept. 20, following the Panthers’ Week Two matchup with the Saints.

Bryant was arrested in Tampa in March of 2020 on suspicion of driving under the influence. He failed a field sobriety test and had a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit of .08 in Florida.

Bryant entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Temple in 2019. He began his pro career with the Bengals, though Cincinnati waived him at the end of training camp. He then signed with the Cowboys, playing 45 percent of the club’s special teams snaps in 2019. He also caught one pass for 15 yards and a TD while appearing in 12 games.

After Dallas waived Bryant, he signed with Carolina’s practice squad last November.

Ventell Bryant suspended for first two games of 2021 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk