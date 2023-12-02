Venice returns to state title game to face Lakeland after 51-21 blowout of DeLand

VENICE ― Friday night, the single-wing offense of the DeLand Bulldogs never took flight.

Except for a touchdown on their opening drive of the game, the team coached by Rick Darlington encountered a Venice defense that adjusted to what it was doing and dominated the rest of the game. And offensively, the Bulldogs had no answer for the green and white’s running attack in a 51-21 Venice victory in a Class 4S state semifinal game at a loud Powell-Davis Stadium.

The victory, Venice’s 12th in a row, puts John Peacock’s team into its third-straight title game. And the opponent will be a familiar one, the Lakeland Dreadnaughts, who defeated Venice in last year’s title game. Lakeland beat Buchholz Friday night 21-20 in the other 4S semifinals. The two teams will meet at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee.

Venice High running back Alvin Johnson (0) stiff arms DeLand defensive end B.J. Campbell (13). Venice defeated the DeLand Bulldogs 51-21 at Powell-Davis Stadium in Venice on Friday. Venice will face Lakeland in the Class 4S championship game on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 8 p.m. MATT HOUSTON/HERALD-TRIBUNE

When the Bulldogs (11-3) drove on their opening possession 71 yards in eight plays, seven of them runs, to score on a Javon Ross 11-yard run to take a 7-0 lead, their single-wing attack had Venice defenders confused. But after Venice came back to tie the game 7-all on a 20-yard TD run by James Wilder on its ensuing possession, Venice’s defense began to get a handle on an offense based on deception.

“It was tough to simulate that offense in practice, and we knew it was going to take some reps to understand and get our reads and understand how it all works,” Venice defensive coordinator Larry Shannon said. “But the kids kept adjusting and kept getting better.”

Meanwhile, the Venice running attack began to eat up big chunks of real estate. The team took a 14-7 lead later in the first on an 80-yard TD run by Alvin Johnson, who led all ball carriers with 181 yards with touchdowns of 80 and 4 yards. His backfield mate, Jamarice Wilder, ran for 126 yards and touchdowns covering 20 and 30 yards.

As a team, Venice finished with more than 300 yards rushing, with quarterback Jadyn Glasser adding 30 and scoring touchdowns on runs of 1 and 11 yards. In the third quarter, Johnson’s second score made it 44-7 and triggered a running clock.

“Venice is a great team,” Darlington said. “I hope they win it next week. Heck of a team. They deserved it. They’re the better team.”

As for the Bulldogs, twice they drove into the red zone in the first quarter without coming away with points.

“That really hurt us,” Darlington said. “And we never stopped them.”

Venice held DeLand dual-threat quarterback T.J. Moore, who came in with 1,497 yards passing and 20 touchdowns and 1,297 yards rushing and 12 scores, in check. But he finished the game with 55 yards rushing. As a team, DeLand gained just 125 yards on 20 attempts. And passing the ball, Moore was 7-for-18 for 122 yards.

With the game out of reach and Venice second-stringers in, Moore connected with Jacon Ross on a 45-yard scoring pass, making it 44-13. After a 75-yard kickoff return for a score by Venice’s Zycarl Lewis made it 51-13, the Bulldogs closed out the scoring on Ross’s 8-yard touchdown.

“They are well-coached and have talented guys,” Darlington said. “And it’s a great atmosphere here. Venice gets all the credit. We had the ball twice in the red zone and didn’t score.”

After the game, Darlington, who won three state titles at Apopka before coming to DeLand, had to console a couple of his players. “Absolutely,” he said. “When you invest everything in something and it's finally over, it hurts. We set a standard, and the standard is the standard and they believed they could win a state championship.”

Said Peacock, “I didn't know what to expect. (Running the ball) wasn’t necessarily the game plan, but we got into the game where we were running the ball like that, and I wasn't going to veer away from that. We just wanted to get the win, that was it. And hats off to our defensive staff. That was an unbelievable job they did."

