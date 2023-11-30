Venice High will face familiar old-school offense in state semifinal game against DeLand

SARASOTA — In 2001, the Apopka Blue Darters entered the Class 8A state championship game against the Venice High football team on the wing and a prayer of their single-wing offense.

Created by the legendary Glenn “Pop” Warner, it features an unbalanced offensive line, with two players positioned on one side of the center and four on the other. The backfield consists of a quarterback, fullback, wingback, and blocking back, with the center snapping the ball to any one of three potential ball carriers.

The attack relies on tricking a defense more than overpowering it, but against Venice, Apopka did neither. The Blue Darters were gridiron code blue, gaining just 119 total yards — minus-4 through the air — in a 35-7 Venice victory.

The Blue Darters’ head coach, Jeff Rolson, was and is a disciple of Rick Darlington, considered the father of the single-wing. But on Friday night, in a Class 4S State Semifinal, Venice gets the chance to demonstrate that father doesn’t always know best.

Darlington, now the head coach at DeLand, Venice’s opponent at Powell-Davis Stadium, will bring with him a single-wing offense more diversified than the one the green and white muzzled two years ago in Fort Lauderdale.

“You got some single-wing teams,” Venice head coach John Peacock said, “and then you got a Rick Darlington team, which is like a single-wing team on steroids.”

A head coach for 22 years, Darlington spent 17 of them at Apopka, compiling a record of 167-47 and winning three state titles (2001, 2012, 2014). He’s reached the postseason in 20 of his 22 years as a head coach, and is the all-time central Florida leader in playoff victories. His 2013 Apopka offense set state records for points in a season (752, 50 points-per-game average) and rushing for 6,000 yards.

“He’s a good football coach,” said Peacock, who will be matching sideline wits with Darlington for the first time. “He’s one of the few people that when I have a question, I’m calling.” Just not if the question is learning the ins and outs of the single-wing. Years ago, Peacock wanted Darlington to teach him his offense, but he refused.

After leaving Apopka following the 2018 season for a job in Enterprise, Ala., Darlington spent three seasons there, going 20-14 and making the playoffs all three years. He then returned to Florida to take over the program at DeLand, a state runner-up in 2009 under head coach Damon Cogdell, but just 8-8 in the two seasons prior to Darlington’s arrival.

After going 6-5 last season in his first year at DeLand, Darlington fashioned the Bulldogs this season into a team in his image. In going 11-2 thus far, the Bulldogs have scored 537 points, an average of 40 a game. Four times they eclipsed 50 points, and won their three prior playoff games by an average score of 34-14.

The single-wing the Venice defense will be charged to defuse Friday night will seem light years ahead of the Apopka attack two years ago in the title game. The reason for that is Darlington.

“He runs it the best,” Peacock said. “He runs everything. They got all the bells and whistles and all the fakes and twists and all that kind of stuff. They’ll snap it to the fullback, who’s a yard away from the guard.

“Apopka didn’t present as many issues. They were kind of basic in their single-wing stuff. What we’re going to see Friday night is not basic. There are a lot of moving parts.”

Disciplined defense key for Indians

Venice quarterback Jadyn Glasser releases a throw to wide receiver Cj Lewis during the team's 49-23 victory over Riverview last week in the Class 4 Suburban-Region 4 title game at Powell-Davis Stadium in Venice.

The job this week of Venice defensive coordinator Larry Shannon was to make clear the keys his defenders must read pre-snap. “You have to be disciplined and read your keys,” Peacock said, “and you got to make sure you’re doing your assignment.

“That’s the base thing. I think the big thing is you try to take away their bread and butter plays, and then, hopefully, you can react and read your keys on the other gadget plays because he’s a gadget guy, too. He’s going to have a lot of odd trick plays, and some things we haven’t even seen yet.”

The biggest difference between the single-wings of Apopka and DeLand is the role of the quarterback in each. Prior to completing his one pass against Venice, for minus-4 yards, Blue Darter quarterback Andrew McClain had attempted fewer than 85 passes in 12 games, throwing eight touchdowns and four interceptions. Running the ball, McClain gained just 196 yards, averaging fewer than four carries a game.

By comparison, DeLand quarterback Tyron Moore is technicolor to McClain’s black and white. In a traditional single-wing, the quarterback serves as a blocker, but that would be a criminal waste of Moore’s talent. Throwing the football, Moore has completed 62% of his passes, for 1,497 yards, 20 touchdowns, and no interceptions. But what gives opponents fits is that Moore will take off and run without a moment’s hesitation. He’s DeLand’s leading rusher, with 1,297 yards and 12 touchdowns.

“This guy could be a quarterback in a spread offense,” Peacock said, “so it’s a little bit different than what you typically see in a single-wing. He can actually be a drop-back quarterback. He’s a legit player. He would be classified as a dual threat quarterback, in my opinion.”

Peacock said it’s vital his defense limit the possessions of the Bulldogs. “We’ve got to get off the field,” he said, “that’s the main thing. We get three stops, we can win the game. We know it’s going to be a little different. One thing about playing these teams, the game is going to be shortened big time. And you’re basically playing someone who says I’m willing to win this game three yards at a time.”

But if Venice repeats its domination against yet another single-wing team, DeLand may be willing, but will be proven incapable.

