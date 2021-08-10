Venice Adds Ennio Morricone Doc; Netflix Confirms Sanjay Leela Bhansali ‘Heeramandi’ Series; Oasis Doc First Trailer — Global Briefs

Venice Adds Ennio Morricone Film By Giuseppe Tornatore

The Venice Film Festival is adding an Out of Competition screening of Ennio Morricone documentary Ennio by Giuseppe Tornatore (Cinema Paradiso). The film is described as a comprehensive portrait of the late great composer, who was the winner of two Oscars and responsible for more than 500 movie soundtracks, many of them classics. The story is told via a long interview between the two Italians but also with comments by artists and directors such as Bernardo Bertolucci, Giuliano Montaldo, Marco Bellocchio, Dario Argento, the Taviani brothers, Carlo Verdone, Barry Levinson, Roland Joffé, Oliver Stone, Quentin Tarantino, Bruce Springsteen, Nicola Piovani, Hans Zimmer and Pat Metheny. The film reveals lesser known aspects of the composer such as his passion for chess and the origin of some of his musical intuitions, like the howl of a coyote that inspired the theme of The Good, The Bad and the Ugly.

More from Deadline

Netflix Confirms Sanjay Leela Bhansali Series

Netflix has confirmed plot for its series Heeramandi with Bollywood great Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The streamer describes the show as “the filmmaker’s passion project, his magnum opus series”. The drama will explore stories of courtesans and the hidden cultural reality of Heeramandi, their eye-catching district in pre-independent India. It will explore “love, betrayal, succession and politics in the kothas through three generations of tawaifs and will include Bhansali’s trademark larger than life sets, multi-faceted characters and soulful compositions”. Devdas and Black director Bhansali said: “Heeramandi is an important milestone in my journey as a filmmaker. This is an epic, first of its kind series based on the courtesans of Lahore. It is an ambitious, grand and all encompassing series; therefore I am nervous and yet excited about making it. I am looking forward to my partnership with Netflix and bringing Heeramandi to audiences all over the world.” Monika Shergill, VP, Content, Netflix India added: “Sanjay Leela Bhansali has created a stunning brand of cinema which is uniquely his own, with emotionally charged storytelling, magnificent sets and unforgettable characters. We congratulate him on completing 25 phenomenal years and giving masterpieces for generations to cherish. We are beyond excited to bring his extraordinary creative vision to storytelling on Netflix. Heeramandi will be a story that will intrigue audiences and transport them into a world of incredible grandeur, beauty and harshness at the same time.” Cast has been speculated online but Netflix declined to confirm or deny names when we reached out.

Story continues

Oasis Knebworth 1996 Trailer

Here’s your first trailer for Oasis Knebworth 1996, the concert film directed by Jake Scott. The Knebworth concert, staged across two days in 1996, drew more than 250,000 fans. Set against a backdrop of the rise of New Labour, Euro ‘96, Mandela’s visit to Britain, and the height of Britpop, the film will picture the band at the height of their powers after the 1995 success of What’s The Story Morning Glory and charts a key moment in recent British rock ‘n’ roll folklore. Two and half million people applied for tickets to the event and it took 3,000 crew to stage the concert. Support acts included The Charlatans, The Prodigy, Manic Street Preachers and The Chemical Brothers. The film, which will be released in September in the UK, is produced by Black Dog Films for Kosmic Kyte. Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher serve as executive producers. It is financed and distributed by Sony Music Entertainment and will be released theatrically by Trafalgar Releasing.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.