Venezia warn Torino ‘must pay the release clause’ for coach Vanoli

Venezia director Filippo Antonelli confirms Torino are refusing to pay the €1m release clause for coach Paolo Vanoli, but Eusebio Di Francesco is lined up if they do.

Numerous Serie A clubs are changing their management this summer and that also goes for the team promoted from Serie B via the play-offs.

However, Venezia are only prepared to let Vanoli go if Torino pay the release clause in his contract, refusing to accept discounts or player exchanges.

“There is a clause to be paid and it is only right that it is paid,” Venezia director of sport Antonelli told Sky Sport Italia moments after getting off the phone with Vanoli’s agent.

“Torino are trying to set up a negotiation and we believe there shouldn’t be any negotiation, because the clause is clear.”

Venezia refuse to release Vanoli

Very few Serie B clubs put release clause into the contracts of their coaches, so Antonelli explains why the Lagunari opted for this approach.

“We’ve been left without a coach a few times in the past, so I thought to introduce this clause. It was worth €600,000 in Serie B and €1m in case of promotion to Serie A.”

It is widely reported that Venezia have lined up former Frosinone coach Di Francesco to replace Vanoli if and when Torino do pay up.

“We like Di Francesco, but as long as the clause is not paid, Vanoli remains the coach of Venezia. We cannot have two coaches under contract, those are the rules.”

Vanoli took the Venezia job in November 2022 and his current contract is due to run until June 2026.

His only previous senior coaching role was at Spartak Moscow, as before that he worked under Antonio Conte and Gian Piero Ventura.