Venezia Sporting Director Confirms Talks With Inter Milan Over USMNT Star & Italy U21 Starlet

Venezia sporting director Filippo Antonelli revealed that he and his Inter Milan counterpart Piero Ausilio discussed Tanner Tessmann and Gaetano Oristanio.

It was a busy afternoon at the Nerazzurri headquarters. Davide Frattesi’s agent Giuseppe Riso was also present at the Viale della Liberazione.

For his part, the Venezia director confirmed that he and Ausilio held talks over several possible transfers, including Tessmann’s.

“Yes, we had talks over Tessman but he’s not the only one. It’s still early. He’s being talked about, we understand. We’ll see.” said Antonelli in his interview with FcInterNews.

The 22-year-old is a defensive midfielder who has been plying his trade at the famous Venetian city since 2021.

The Alabama native is coming off a solid campaign, helping his club secure a promotion to Serie A. He contributed with six goals and three assists in 37 Serie B appearances.

Inter Milan & Venezia Discussed The Future Of Tanner Tessmann & Gaetano Oristanio

Moreover, Antonelli also admitted his club’s interest in Oristianio, but denies meeting his agent (Riso) despite both being simultaneously present at Inter’s headquarters.

“Yes, Oristanio is a lad that we are interested in. But now, it’s still early to talk about it.

“I haven’t met his agent. I’m telling the truth. We greeted one another but I only spoke with Ausilio all the time. Let’s see, come on, it’s early now.”

Inter are looking to insert Oristianio in a swap deal with Genoa for Josep Martinez. The 21-year-old is reportedly key to unlocking the arrival of the Spanish goalkeeper.

But as FcInterNews tells it, Oristanio has yet to decide his future, so Venezia remain hopeful of snatching his services.

The attacking midfielder spent the last campaign on loan at Cagliari, but will return to Appiano Gentile in the summer.