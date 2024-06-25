Venezia Offer USMNT Star In Swap Deal For Inter Milan Midfielder – Hellas Verona Also Enter The Race

Venezia are offering Inter Milan a straight swap of Tanner Tessmann for Gaetano Oristanio, whilst Hellas Verona have also come forward.

This according to today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews.

Last season, 22-year-old attacking midfielder Oristanio was on loan at Cagliari.

Last season, Oristanio made a total of 25 appearances for Cagliari. He scored two goals for the Rossoblu and assisted one.

Oristanio had his role to play as the Sardinian side managed to avoid relegation from Serie A.

Prior to joining Cagliari on loan, Oristanio had been at Volendam in the Netherlands for two seasons on loan.

Cagliari had a purchase option to sign Oristanio on a permanent basis this summer. However, they declined to exercise it.

Therefore, Inter will be looking for a new club for the 22-year-old.

Venezia Offer Inter Tessmann Oristanio Swap Deal – Hellas Verona Also Keen

There have been a few clubs to show an interest in signing Oristanio.

These have included Genoa. The Ligurians had been aiming to sign the 22-year-old as part of a deal for Josep Martinez.

However, Venezia have held up the deal involving Oristanio and Martinez by also registering an interest in signing the attacking midfielder.

And according to Tuttosport, the newly-promoted club have a specific plan to try and sign Oristanio.

The newspaper report that the Venetians are not keen to offer a cash fee for the 22-year-old.

Rather, Venezia are hoping to leverage Inter’s interest in US international midfielder Tanner Tessmann.

Tuttosport report that Venezia are offering Inter a straight swap between Tessmann and Oristanio.

However, the Nerazzurri are not overly keen on such a transfer.

Therefore, that could open the door to other clubs with an interest in Oristanio’s signature.

And according to Tuttosport, that means that Hellas Verona are ready to enter the race.