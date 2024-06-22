How Venezia Interest In Italy U21 Star Is Holding Up Inter Milan Signing Genoa Keeper

Interest from Venezia in signing Gaetano Oristanio is currently holding up Inter Milan’s move for Genoa goalkeeper Josep Martinez.

This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper report that the Nerazzurri have been irked by the antics of agent Beppe Riso in the last few days.

Over the last couple of weeks, Inter have been moving full speed ahead to sign Genoa keeper Martinez.

The 26-year-old former RB Leipzig keeper has been the player Inter have decided on to become their next goalkeeper.

And there is very nearly a complete agreement with Genoa.

The Nerazzurri and the Grifone have worked out a deal for Martinez that would see a player going the other way in order to lower the cash fee in the deal.

Attacking midfielder Oristanio is Geno’s top choice as far as a player to sign in the deal.

However, the Corriere note, the Ligurians are also considering striker Martin Satriano and wingback Mattia Zanotti.

How Venezia Interest In Oristanio Puts Brakes On Inter Move For Josep Martinez

Inter have been aiming to push the Oristanio-plus-cash deal for Martinez over the line.

However, a recent visit by agent Beppe Riso to Inter’s headquarters introduced a bump in the road in these efforts.

The Corriere report that Riso arrived with Venezia Sporting Director Filippo Antonelli in tow.

Antonelli is determined to bring Oristanio to the newly-promoted club.

Therefore, Riso is still keeping the idea of a move to Venezia alive for his client.

That has meant that that Inter have not been able to complete a deal for Martinez for the time being.

Venezia could also include Oristanio in a deal for midfielder Tanner Tessmann. The 22-year-old US international is a target for Inter, but not a priority like Martinez.