Venerable youth hoops organization features nearly 150 participants this year

The 2021-22 Honesdale Biddy Basketball Association season is now officially underway. Week One Junior Division action went off without a hitch with four exciting games played at the Lakeside Elementary School gymnasium.

HONESDALE — Despite a recent spate of wintry weather, officials were able to tip-off the 2021-22 Biddy Basketball Association season this past weekend.

According to league spokesman AG Howell, nearly 150 local boys and girls are taking part as either players or cheerleaders.

This year’s edition of the venerable youth hoops circuit features a total of 12 teams in the Junior and Senior divisions.

Practices and games are held at the Lakeside Elementary School gymnasium. Junior Division contests begin at 4 p.m. on Saturdays, while Senior Division battles commence at 1 p.m. on Sundays.

Week One action did take a partial hit due to weather conditions. While Saturday’s Junior Division games went off without a hitch, snow and ice forced postponement of Sunday’s Senior Division contests.

If the remainder of the schedule stays on track, the season will conclude with “Championship Weekend” February 26-27.

Many thanks to volunteer coach and referee Jon Gillow for providing game summaries.

A Wild One

Saturday’s first game of the Honesdale Biddy Basketball Association season saw the Hornets and Bullets battle from opening tip to final buzzer.

In the end, the Hornets held on for a wild 22-21 Junior Division triumph.

The Bullets came out red-hot as Remington Pennay stole a pass and went coast-to-coast for the lay-up.

Tyler Garing of the Bullets and Mason Diehl of the Hornets dominated play in the paint with stellar defense during the second quarter. As a result, the Bullets held a razor-thin 6-5 lead at intermission.

After the break, Coach Greg Martin inserted Blake Martin into the game and that decision had huge ramifications.

The talented young cager took over, erupting for all 10 of the Hornets’ third period points. Martin also dazzled defensively, snagging three steals. The Bullets hung tough thanks in large part to Cooper Wolfe’s tough offensive rebound and putback late in the quarter.

The Bullets entered the final stanza trailing 17-10, but point guard Kash Kromko was not fazed at all.

Story continues

Kash, whose brother is currently point guard for the Honesdale varsity team, caught fire. Kromko exploded for 10 points including a clutch free throw that pulled the Bullets within just one point.

In the end, though, the Hornets prevailed by a final score of 22-21.

Buzzer Beater

Saturday’s second game pitted the Sixers vs against the Lakers in another nailbiter.

This me also gave local fans more than their money’s worth, ending with an electrifying 16-15 win for the Sixers.

The Lakers used relentless rebounding to dominate the early action. Jackson Scarpa scored the first two points of the season as the Lakers took a 2-0 lead after one.

The second quarter was a different story however as Sixers sharpshooter Levi Murray began raining down jumpers from all angles.

Murray was aided and abetted by point guard Caven Brady who unleashed several pinpoint passes. These assists enabled Levi to set his feet and tickle the twine for six straight points.

The Sixers also controlled the third period, thanks in large part to the low post play of CJ Stinavage, who hauled down three key offensive rebounds.

The Lakers trailed 12-6 heading into the fourth quarter, and the prospects of a win looked bleak ... that is until Jimmy Sellars took the floor and delivered some Kobe Bryant type heroics.

Sellars attacked the basket, scoring five points from the free throw line and finishing with a total of seven in the quarter. Kevin McElroy also contributed a clutch basket in helping fuel a wild comeback.

With the Lakers up 15-14 and just 20 seconds left on the clock, Brady once again dissected the defense. The silky-smooth guard found Murray open on the wing for the game winning jumper as time ran out.

Defensive Struggle

The weekend’s penultimate contest featured a hard-nosed defensive battle between the Spurs and Cavaliers.

Danny Hiller paced the first period attack for a young Spurs team, stealing a pass and knocking down a short jumper for a 2-0 lead.

The two teams fought to a scoreless draw in the second quarter thanks to great defense from JW Rickard and Harvey Waugh of the Cavs. They were countered by an equally impressive effort by the Spurs’ Nathan Cornwall and Nathan Burke.

The Spurs led 4-0 after three periods when Parker Shariatad delivered an acrobatic lay-up. They then sealed the deal on a solid win with stellar play down the stretch.

Desmond Jennings, Nathan Burke and Calvin Krupa each converted crucial buckets to pad the Spurs’ advantage.

Miles Wood refused to let his team go down without a fight. Wood tallied all three Cavalier, but it wasn’t enough to erase that large late deficit.

Grand Finale

The final game of the day saw the Falcons and Rockets deliver one more exciting and entertaining Junior Division tussle.

The Rockets started off by feeding their shooting guard Brody O’Neil and letting him go to work. The talented youngster netted four points in leading his team to an early 6-0 lead.

In the second quarter, the Rockets kept up the pressure with Isaiah Young and Brantley Acker dominating the paint at both ends of the floor. The result was an impressive 12-2 lead lead at intermission.

Although they’d dug themselves a deep hole, the Falcons refused to be intimidated. The scrappy young squad played tough throughout the third quarter as Gabriel Samson, Ruhlin Sullivan and Chase Chakiris all scored their first points of the season.

Even though it was a great third quarter for the Falcons, they were still down 15-8 after heading into the final stanza.

Connor Reed fearlessly attacked the rim, scoring six late points. However, Canyon Ruffs late lay-up proved to be the difference in an eventual 19-14 Rockets victory.

This article originally appeared on Tri-County Independent: Honesdale Biddy Basketball Association Jon Gillow AG Howell