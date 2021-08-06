Vendor spots available for 2021 Rock County Senior Fair

Aug. 5—JANESVILLE — Vendors for the 2021 Rock County Senior Fair can now sign up to participate, according to a Rock County Council on Aging news release.

Spots are available for vendors to showcase their services for Rock County seniors at the fair on Friday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will be held at the Holiday Inn and Convention Center, 3100 Wellington Place, Janesville.

For pricing and registration information, contact Teena Monk-Gerber at 608-758-8455 or teena.monk-gerber@co.rock.wi.us.