Velva dominates Class B West Region individual tournament

Feb. 13—KILLDEER, N.D. — Inside the Killdeer High School gymnasium on Saturday, teams and individual wrestlers took to the mats, wrestling fiercely for their shot at glory in the NDHSAA Class B West Region individual tournament.

The Velva team, building on their victory from the previous week's Region 3 Dual tournament against Kenmare-Bowbells, dominated the competition, securing a first-place finish with a score of 202. New Salem — Almont and Killdeer took second and third places, scoring 162.5 and 150.5, respectively. The Cowboys, the reigning Region 4 dual champions, hosted this 18-team tournament, impressing a large, enthusiastic crowd with their remarkable effort.

Bishop Ryan boasted four champions and had seven wrestlers finishing in the top 8, positioning them strongly for the individual state tournament. Despite Velva having only one weight class champion, Carson Hildre (145 weight class), they managed to place in the top 8 across all weight divisions, ensuring a full team presence in both the individual and dual state tournaments.

Killdeer's Bohmbach brothers, Gus and Jack, each triumphed in their respective weight classes. Gus, the Region 4 Powerade Senior Athlete of the Year, showcased his resilience by overcoming Emery Noll in a nail-biting 160 weight class finals match with a late 6-5 decision win, after nearly getting pinned in the first period.

Jack secured an 8-4 decision victory over the state's top-ranked Cohen Bell in the 121 weight class.

Ben Roundy made it to the championship match, only to fall to Coy Okenson of Bishop Ryan in a first-round fall. Both heavyweights had powered through their brackets, achieving falls in the first minutes of their matches.

Williams County celebrated two wrestlers topping their weight classes, with Trisitan Miller defeating Hayes Weinberger of New Salem-Almont in a 5-1 decision and Rocker Aguilar overcoming Sawyer Noll of Bowman County/Beach with a 4-2 decision. Williams County is sending nine athletes to the individual tournament.

New Salem-Almont outperformed with 10 wrestlers earning top 8 finishes, including five in the top 3.

Hettinger-Scranton, finishing mid-pack in team scores, will send eight wrestlers to state. The team rallied around sophomore Kyler Schalesky, who clinched a 3-1 decision over Victor Christian of Mondak Thunder.

The individual state tournament kicks off on Thursday and Friday, setting the stage for the state's finest to compete. The tournament wraps up on Saturday with a dual tournament, featuring a quarterfinals match between Killdeer and Northern Lights.