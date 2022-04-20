Velus Jones Jr. had pre-draft visit with 49ers today

As things continue to deteriorate between All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel and the 49ers, the team is doing its due diligence on draft prospects.

Tennessee receiver Velus Jones Jr. met with the 49ers today in a pre-draft visit in Santa Clara, Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com reports. Oklahoma State receiver Tay Martin and SMU receiver Danny Gray also were among the 30 prospects the 49ers hosted, per Barrows.

Nebraska wideout Samori Toure had a Zoom interview with the 49ers.

Jones has met with other teams, including the Panthers and Colts.

He started his college career at USC, spending three years in the Pac 12, before arriving in Tennessee as a graduate transfer in 2020.

Jones was the SEC’s co-special teams player of the year in 2021, becoming the only player in the nation with at least 800 receiving yards, 200 punt return yards and 600 kickoff return yards. He had 62 receptions for 807 yards with seven touchdowns in his last collegiate season, also taking a 96-yard kick return for a touchdown.

