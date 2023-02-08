Velus Jones Jr. flexes confidence entering the Bears' offseason

Velus Jones Jr. flexes confidence entering offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Velus Jones Jr. endured a rocky start to his NFL career.

The Bears' third-round pick from the 2022 draft came in with lofty expectations, anticipated to fight for one of the team's starting wide receiver slots, and taking on the role of team punt/kick returner.

Yet, early in the season, he muffed two punts during Weeks 4 and 6 that helped cost the Bears an opportunity to fight for a comeback win against the New York Giants and Washington Commanders, respectively.

But, Jones claims he learned from the experience, underling the mental side of the NFL.

"I learned that half of the game is mental," Jones said to ChicagoBears.com. "It's your mentality, how you approach the day, how you bounce back because there are going to be ups and downs.

"There are going to be ups and downs, but it's all about staying on a narrow path. That's something I've been working on, especially with my mental health. It's all about adversity and how you respond. I feel like that's a huge part of this game and so far I feel like I did a good job, but I'm looking forward to year 2023."

Jones didn't meet the expectation of sliding into the starting receiver rotation, scraping together just over 100 yards each rushing and receiving with two total touchdowns. He played in just 22 percent of the offensive snaps last season.

Nevertheless, he confirmed his purchase of a JUGS machine to use during the offseason, much like Darnell Mooney did during his first offseason with the Bears.

"The JUGS machine is an investment," Jones said. "I'm going to be on that thing dang near every day. You can work some punt return stuff with it, catch up close and far balls."

Certainly, Jones plans to put in the work necessary to make an impact on the next Bears team.

He was spotted in his hometown, Mobile, Ala., scoping out the Senior Bowl game recently. Jones played in that game himself last season, showing off his skills by way of leading the American team with the most receiving yards (53) in a game.

Maybe, he can replicate a similar stat line next season with the Bears.

