Velus Jones Jr. details Josh Heupel’s personality

The 2021 Southeastern Conference football media days is taking place July 19-22 at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham-Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama.

Redshirt senior wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. took part at SEC media days on Tuesday.

Jones Jr. discussed Vols’ head coach Josh Heupel’s personality off the field and what makes him relatable with student-athletes.

“He has an amazing personality,” Jones Jr. said of Heupel. “He’s a real open guy. I feel comfortable going up there any time the second I need to. Just the whole staff is amazing. With Coach Heupel, he really interacts with the players a lot, always around us, whether it’s like tossing the football or coming in the weight room, checking on us, asking us about our personal lives, like he’s just an amazing guy.

“He’s always involved, he’s always around, you’re always seeing his face, so he’s a really likable guy. I’m so proud to go to war for that man this fall.”

