The last image the college football world had of Western Kentucky quarterback Caden Veltkamp in 2023 was of him on his elbows and knees after Lucas Carneiro’s overtime field goal capped the Hilltoppers’ dramatic, come-from-behind 38-35 victory over Old Dominion in the Famous Toastery Bowl at Charlotte, North Carolina.

It was the fourth-largest comeback ever in a FBS Bowl Game, and Veltkamp — an untested redshirt freshman who had completed a grand total of six passes over the previous two seasons — had engineered it in near-miraculous fashion.

Physically and emotionally spent after pulling the Hilltippers out of a four-touchdown hole, Veltkamp simply sank to the turf once the improbable victory had been secured.

You remember the story, right?

Austin Reed, a two-year star at quarterback for WKU, elected to sit out the bowl game in preparation for a potential pro career. So, instead, Turner Helton —- nephew of head coach Tyson Helton and son of former USC coach Clay Helton — got the starting nod at QB. Let’s just say that things did not go well for Helton, and, before you knew it, Old Dominion had raced to a seemingly insurmountable 28-0 advantage.

Enter Veltkamp, a hometown kid who had guided South Warren to the 2021 KHSAA Class 5-A state championship during his high school days. Veltkamp, who, quite ironically, had already entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, proceeded to put the WKU program on his back and deliver one of the finest, most riveting relief performances in the history of collegiate football.

All he did on that December afternoon at Jerry Richardson Stadium was complete 40-of-52 passes for 383 yards and five touchdowns — including a fourth-down laser to K.D. Hutchinson in the final seconds of regulation to force overtime and set the stage for Western’s defense to block an ODU field goal try (for the second straight time), before Carneiro won it with his clutch three-pointer.

For the record, the 6-foot-6, 235-pound Veltkamp also rushed for 53 yards on 19 attempts, and his 436 yards of total offense were the second-most by a Conference USA player all season.

It took a special young man to pull it off.

“I told these guys, ‘We’re going to win the game.’ ” Veltkamp said afterward. “As soon as I went in I said, ‘We’re going to win. It’s not a question. We’re going to win the game.’ ”It took the very last play to do it, but it’s because of the guys around me. These guys played unreal. The offensive line was great, the protection. I think I took two sacks and both of them were my fault.

“I threw some OK balls to Dalvin (Smith) and he just flexed with one hand. These guys around me, they played well. The defense just kept getting stops, kept giving us opportunities, so all credit to these guys, man. I love these guys.”

His off-the-bench heroics helped WKU win its third consecutive bowl game for coach Helton, and fourth in five tries, while improving the Hilltoppers’ bowl record to 7-3 since 2012 — best among the commonwealth’s three FBS programs during that period.

Also for the record, Veltkamp — whose father, Jason, is the program’s director of strength and conditioning — elected to return to WKU. Based on his extraordinary postseason performance against ODU, he would have to be considered the quarterback most likely to lead the team forward. He’s already (pardon the pun) passed his audition.

It’s still early and nothing’s set in stone, of course, but it says here that Veltkamp would have to be considered the prohibitive favorite to become the next great WKU signal-caller, among an impressive list that has included Kawaun Jakes Brandon Doughty, Mike White, Ty Storey, Bailey Zappe, and Reed in the FBS era.

This fall, Western’s receiving corps includes, among others, the dynamic Smith, Hutchinson, Jimmy Holiday, and Easton Messer, each of whom starred in the latest bowl victory — and game-breakers, all.

So, the next time the college football world sees Veltkamp will likely be Aug. 31 when the Hilltoppers visit perennial national power Alabama in new coach Kalen DeBoer’s first game as successor to retired Crimson Tjde legend Nick Saban — a prime time game on ESPN, no less.

It’s a fitting way for Veltkamp and the Tops to begin the 2024 season.