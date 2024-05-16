Vellacott drafted in for Edinburgh's crunch Munster match

Edinburgh head coach Sean Everitt has made just one change to the starting XV who put 40 points past Zebre last weekend.

Co-captain Ben Vellacott starts ahead of Ali Price at scrum-half as Edinburgh host reigning champions Munster in a crunch contest on Friday evening.

With two games remaining, Edinburgh are seventh in the chase to reach the play-offs with a top-eight finish.

Munster occupy third and are seeking an eighth consecutive URC win.

Edinburgh: Goosen, Currie, Bennett, Lang, van der Merwe, Healy, Vellacott (CC); Schoeman, Ashman Nel, Skinner, Gilchrist (CC), Ritchie, Watson, Mata.

Replacements: Cherry, Venter, Sebastian, Sykes, Crosbie, Price, Scott, Dean.