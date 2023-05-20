Velazquez: 'Special' to get first Preakness win
Hall of Famer John Velazquez reflects on what it means to him to win his first Preakness Stakes with National Treasure.
There will be no Triple Crown this year.
Here's how to watch Mage, the 2023 Kentucky Derby winner, run for his shot at the Triple Crown in this year’s Preakness Stakes.
The 148th running of the Preakness Stakes is at 6:50 p.m. ET Saturday (NBC) at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.
Havnameltdown, a three-year-old colt, was the favorite in the sixth race of the day.
Moloney went down instantly and didn’t move for a while.
