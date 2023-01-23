Vekic out to avenge Bencic after ending teen's Melbourne run

·3 min read

Donna Vekic ended the fairytale Australian Open of Linda Fruhvirtova in the fourth round on Monday then eyed "revenge" against her last-eight opponent for knocking out her good friend Belinda Bencic.

The 64th-ranked Croatian overcame the 17-year-old Czech 6-2, 1-6, 6-3.

She now faces Aryna Sabalenka for a place in the semi-finals at Melbourne Park, after the Belarusian fifth seed ousted 12th seed Bencic in straight sets.

Sabalenka's win upset the plans of Vekic, who had been looking forward to meeting Bencic of Switzerland in the quarter-finals.

"All of our matches have been really tough, so I'm sure the next one will be, as well," she said of the last-eight clash with Sabalenka, who is emerging as a title favourite having not dropped a set in 2023.

"It's a big match for us both. I'm sure she'll be feeling it as well. I will try to take revenge for Belinda," she smiled.

"Really sad it's not Belinda. But I'm sure she'll give me some tips."

She may not need them. Vekic has played Sabalenka six times on the WTA Tour and holds a 5-1 advantage in match wins.

- 'Keep fighting' -

She beat Sabalenka in three sets when they last played, at San Diego in 2022.

She also knocked the Belarusian out of the Tokyo Olympics, coincidentally won by Bencic.

"I have a great head-to-head record with her. All of our matches have been really tough, so I'm sure the next one will be, as well," said Vekic.

The last-16 match was uncharted territory for the Czech Republic's Fruhvirtova, the youngest player left in the draw.

The teenager reached the second round of the 2022 US Open on her Grand Slam debut.

Her run in Melbourne was more proof of her rich promise, especially as she fought back from a set down to play her part in a terrifically entertaining 2hr 7min tussle at Margaret Court Arena.

"I didn't really feel like I had much control in the second set to be honest, but I just had to keep fighting and hoping and believing that I will win," said the 26-year-old Vekic.

Vekic extended her own win streak to seven matches, after being unbeaten in three matches at the United Cup.

Sabalenka's stands at eight.

The 82nd-ranked Fruhvirtova showed all the fighting spirit and talent that has marked her as a future Grand Slam champion when she romped to the second set in 35 minutes.

But it was the more experienced Vekic who was able to go the distance, although she needed to battle the never-say-die Fruhvirtova for another 53 minutes to edge to victory.

"It definitely showed me that I can be in Grand Slam quarter-finals," said Fruhvirtova.

"I think Vekic is in really good form right now, but it was about a few points. I was really good in the rallies. It was close, but it definitely showed me what to work on next and come back stronger."

dh/leg

Recommended Stories

  • Garcia latest Australian Open casualty but Sabalenka unstoppable

    Caroline Garcia became the latest top-10 seed to fall at the Australian Open with a shock defeat to Magda Linette, but Aryna Sabalenka blasted her way into the quarter-finals on Monday.Hard-hitting Sabalenka sprinted into her first quarter-final at the Australian Open and said: "My whole life, it took me a little while to understand that negative emotion is not gonna help you on court.

  • 'Super aggressive' Pliskova powers into Melbourne Park last eight

    Former world number one Karolina Pliskova kept herself on track for a maiden Grand Slam title Monday with a "super aggressive" performance to destroy Zhang Shuai 6-0, 6-4 in the Australian Open fourth round.Another second-round exit at Wimbledon prompted her to sack coach Sascha Bajin, the German who guided Naomi Osaka to back-to-back Grand Slam titles at the 2018 US Open and 2019 Australian Open.

  • Buffalo’s Pegula eyes 1st Slam semifinal at Australian Open

    At the draw ceremony for the season-ending WTA Finals in October, the emcee called Jessica Pegula to the front of the room and asked the 28-year-old American about her championship at an event in Mexico a handful of days earlier. Pegula's had a winding journey in professional tennis and, at the Australian Open, she is hoping to add by far her most significant trophy yet. When she steps on court to face 2012-13 champion Victoria Azarenka on Tuesday at 7 p.m. (3 a.m. EST), Pegula will be appearing in the quarterfinals for the third year in a row at Melbourne Park — and for the fifth time overall at a major, all in the past 24 months.

  • Flames coach Darryl Sutter shrugs off Jakob Pelletier's NHL debut in latest press conference gem

    Flames rookie Jakob Pelletier made his NHL debut on Saturday but didn't leave much of an impression on his head coach.

  • Azarenka fights her way into Australian Open quarters -- at 2:17am

    Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka reached the quarter-finals at 2:17 am on Monday after winning a bruising late-night encounter against China's Zhu Lin.The 2012 and 2013 Australian Open champion Azarenka then held to level at 4-4, and broke her opponent for 5-4 when Zhu fired her return into the net.

  • 'No negative emotion': Sabalenka credits cool head for Melbourne run

    Aryna Sabalenka said she was reaping the benefits of a more positive mindset after crushing Belinda Bencic to reach her first Australian Open quarter-final on Monday.Sabalenka has reached the US Open semi-finals in each of the last two seasons and made the final four at Wimbledon in 2021. 

  • Gunmen kill Eswatini opposition politician

    Gunmen in Eswatini killed a prominent opposition politician and human rights lawyer at his home, a spokesman told AFP on Sunday, hours after the country's absolute monarch challenged activists opposed to his rule.His death comes just hours after the king challenged activists fighting to end Africa's last absolute monarchy.

  • Commentator Dokic hits out at 'fat-shaming' trolls at Australian Open

    Player-turned commentator Jelena Dokic lashed out Monday at the "disgusting" body-shaming she has endured online while working at the Australian Open."The 'body shaming' and 'fat shaming' over the last 24 hours has been insane," she wrote on Instagram.

  • Quick learner Korda claims another upset at Australian Open

    Giantkiller Sebastian Korda said that learning from his mistakes helped him surge into a maiden Grand Slam quarter-final on Sunday at the Australian Open.- Annihilation - Like Korda, Khachanov is into a maiden Australian Open quarter-final and he got there in style.

  • Covid: Thailand tourism up but still below pre-pandemic level

    The holiday destination is set to start charging overseas visitors $9.20 each from the start of June.

  • Azarenka beats Lin to reach Australian Open quarterfinals

    Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka made it back to the quarterfinals at Melbourne Park for the first time since 2016 by coming back to beat Zhu Lin.

  • Brazil's new president works to reverse Amazon deforestation

    Shaking a traditional rattle, Brazil’s incoming head of Indigenous affairs recently walked through every corner of the agency’s headquarters — even its coffee room — as she invoked help from ancestors during a ritual cleansing. The ritual carried extra meaning for Joenia Wapichana, Brazil’s first Indigenous woman to command the agency charged with protecting the Amazon rainforest and its people. Once she is sworn in next month under newly inaugurated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Wapichana promises to clean house at an agency that critics say has allowed the Amazon's resources to be exploited at the expense of the environment.

  • Stock Up on These 7 Costco Items Now To Save Money Throughout 2023

    The new year has arrived, and you're ready to put your Costco membership to good use. You joined the warehouse club for its great deals, and you want to make sure you're taking full advantage of them...

  • Andy Murray’s run at Australian Open ends

    Andy Murray lost in the Australian Open third round to Roberto Bautista Agut after two exhausting five-set matches.

  • U.S. military says Somalia strike killed 30 al Shabaab fighters

    A U.S. military strike has killed approximately 30 Islamist al Shabaab militants near the central Somali town of Galcad, where Somalia's military was engaged in heavy fighting, U.S. Africa Command said in a statement. The operation, which the U.S. military described as a "collective self-defense strike," occurred on Friday about 162 miles (260 km) north of the capital Mogadishu, where Somali national forces were under attack by more than 100 al Shabaab fighters, the statement said. U.S. Africa Command, the military arm of the American government's presence on the continent, said no civilians were injured or killed in the strike.

  • King Charles’ Coronation Details Are Out, and They Include a Star-Studded Concert at Windsor Castle

    We break down the events of the weekend here.

  • Linette upsets Garcia to reach first Grand Slam QF

    Magda Linette came from two breaks down in the first set en route to beating No. 4 Caroline Garcia 7-6 (3), 6-4 on Monday to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

  • Andy Murray vs Roberto Bautista Agut - LIVE: Murray out of Australian Open after four-set defeat

    Follow live updates from the Australian Open as Murray was defeated in four sets Bautista Agut despite a brave fightback, while Novak Djokovic defeated Grigor Dimitrov to reach the fourth set

  • Skip Bayless throws epic temper tantrum after Cowboys' playoff loss to 49ers

    FS1's Skip Bayless had a temper tantrum after the Cowboys' NFC Divisional Playoff loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

  • Kyle Shanahan's odd end-of-half strategy annoys fans, but helps 49ers win

    Kyle Shanahan understands why fans were frustrated with his clock management to end the first half, but doubled down on his play-calling.