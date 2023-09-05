Vehicles Semi-Submerged in Bulgaria Flooding

At least two people were killed after heavy rain caused flooding in the Black Sea region of Bulgaria on Tuesday, September 5, according to reports.

Emil Enev said this footage was taken in Lozenets, a village in the Tsarevo municipality located on Bulgaria’s southeastern coast.

A state of emergency had been declared in Tsarevo. Mayor Georgi Lapchev told BTV television the situation is “very serious” and confirmed two deaths.

Serious flooding was also affecting Spain and Greece. Credit: Emil Enev via Storyful

