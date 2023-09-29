Vehicles Drive Through Several Inches of Water as Flash Flooding Hits Brooklyn

Vehicles and pedestrians pressed on through several inches of water in flooded parts of Brooklyn, New York, on Friday, September 29, after heavy rain triggered flash flooding in the area.

Footage filmed by Liz Herron-Sweet shows flooded conditions near the Prospect Expressway on Friday morning.

A flash flood warning was in effect for the area until after midday, the National Weather Service said, with similar warnings in place across the city and in New Jersey. Credit: Liz Herron-Sweet via Storyful