Vehicle restriction issued for Upper Red Lake due to poor ice conditions

Dec. 31—BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. — Due to continued incidents of anglers

becoming stranded on

and

breaking through the ice

on Upper Red Lake, effective at sunset on Saturday, Dec. 30, vehicles will not be permitted to access the lake in the area under Beltrami County's jurisdiction.

According to a release from Beltrami County Sheriff Jason Riggs, per Minnesota Statute 86B.106, vehicles are barred from driving on Upper Red Lake until the sheriff rescinds this order.

"Snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles and all motorized vehicles are prohibited from going on the ice," the release said. "A violation of this order is a misdemeanor under Minnesota Statute. If convicted, fines, penalties and restitution may be sought by Beltrami County."

Riggs has been in contact with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Commissioner and director of the Department of Natural Resources Enforcement Division Colonel Rod Smith regarding this situation, the release continued.

County officials will monitor the ice conditions and the restriction will be lifted when the ice is safe for vehicles.

"After several days of rain and above-freezing temperatures, ice conditions have deteriorated," the release said. "Area lakes have very inconsistent ice conditions and extreme caution should be employed if you choose to venture on area lakes. Check the ice thickness frequently, do not drive vehicles on the ice and check with area resorts and bait shops regarding ice conditions before going on the ice."