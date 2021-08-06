The Vehicle Leasing Market is expected to grow by USD 62.01 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period

Vehicle Leasing Market in Europe 2021-2025. The analyst has been monitoring the vehicle leasing market in Europe and it is poised to grow by USD 62. 01 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

Our report on vehicle leasing market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by cost-effective ways of obtaining a vehicle and rising technological obsolescence of older vehicles. In addition, cost-effective ways of obtaining a vehicle is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The vehicle leasing market in Europe analysis include type segment and geographic landscape.



The vehicle leasing market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Type

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Geographical Landscape

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Rest of Europe



This study identifies the growing demand for vehicle leasing from SMEs as one of the prime reasons driving the vehicle leasing market in Europe growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on vehicle leasing market in Europe covers the following areas:

• Vehicle leasing market in Europe sizing

• Vehicle leasing market in Europe forecast

• Vehicle leasing market in Europe industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vehicle leasing market in Europe vendors that include ALD SA, Arval Service Lease, BMW Group, Daimler AG, Deutsche Sparkassen Leasing AG and Co. KG, Europcar Mobility Group SA, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Groupe PSA, LeasePlan Corp. NV, and Millennium Leasing sp zoo. Also, the vehicle leasing market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

