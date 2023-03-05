Vegas wedding: Aces star Kelsey Plum marries Raiders Pro Bowler Darren Waller

Darren Waller and Kelsey Plum tied the knot on Saturday. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Las Vegas has a new power couple, and it is very athletic.

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum and Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller got married on Saturday, Plum announced on her Instagram.

Plum and Waller had been sporadically linked, but never publicly confirmed to be a couple until their upcoming nuptials were revealed Wednesday.

Plum is coming off a career season with the defending champion Aces, in which she averaged 20.2 points and 5.1 assists per game, both career highs, while shooting 42.0% from 3-point range. The former No. 1 overall pick remains the all-time NCAA leading scorer from her time at Washington.

Waller took a more eventful route to stardom in Las Vegas, as his time with the Baltimore Ravens, the team that drafted him out of Georgia Tech, was derailed by substance abuse issues. After completing rehab, he landed with the Raiders and quickly established himself as a top target in the team's passing game.

He earned Pro Bowl honors in the 2020-21 season, but struggled with injuries last year after signing a three-year, $51 million extension.

Both athletes are currently in their sport's offseason, but that will change when the WNBA season begins in May.