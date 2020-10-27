Vegas Watch: Lions open Week 8 as 2 1/2-point underdogs to the Colts

For the second week in a row, the Detroit Lions (3-3) open up the week as 2 1/2 point underdogs, this time to the Indianapolis Colts (4-2), according to BetMGM. With a winning record and coming off a bye week, it’s no surprise the Colts get the early edge in this matchup.

The over/under is quite a bit lower than previous weeks, checking in at just 50.5 points combined. Although, when examing how both defenses have played recently, it’s probably a good starting point. On average, the Colts top-level defense is only giving up 19.2-points a game. And since returning from their bye week, the Lions have also, on average, only allowed 19 points per game in their previous two.

BetMGM has a lot of various bet lines to wager on in this game, but here’s a look at the basic concepts most would be interested in, including the Moneyline, points spread, and over/under.

Moneyline

Lions +140 Colts -167

Spread

Lions +2.5 -121 Colts -2.5 +100

Over/Under

Total points scored Over Under 50.5 -110 -110

Lions total points scored

Lions total points Over Under 15.5 -556 +375 18.5 -304 +225 21.5 -167 +130 24.5 100 -129 27.5 +155 -200 30.5 +240 -334 33.5 +360 -527

There will also a considerable amount of player prop bets added throughout the week, including touchdowns scorers, the first player to score, quarterback passing props (yards, touchdowns, interceptions, attempts, completions, longest completion), running back props (rushing yards, attempts, rushing + receiving yards), and receiver props (receiving yards, receptions, longest reception).

