Vegas sets Mitchell Trubisky’s pass TD total at 26.5

Vegas sets Mitchell Trubiskys pass TD total at 26.5 originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

If Mitchell Trubisky has the kind of break out year in his second season under Matt Nagy that Bears fans are hoping for, he should have no problem cashing an OVER 26.5 passing TDs ticket for bettors who want to back him.

Per Bet Chicago, Caesars is rolling out division props and they set Trubisky's touchdown pass total for 2019 at 26.5 and his pass yard total at 3,744.5.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

While both those marks would be career highs for Trubisky, this number will surely be seen as a slight by the hometown fans and continue to add to the polarizing nature of the quarterback formerly known as the Pretty Boy Assassin.

In Chicago, and if you're team Mitch, this number is ridiculously low and you're probably already pounding the over.

Outside of Chicago, and with some analytical support, there's a lot of doubt about Trubisky's future as a viable option as an NFL starter, so I'd guess the Pro Football Focus crowd is probably gonna take the under.

We rolled out some props of our own on the Under Center podcast last week including:

Will Mitch Trubisky pass for 10 or more touchdowns than Craig Kimbrel has saves? (Including playoffs for both)

26.5 regular season passing touchdowns probably gives Kimbrel the edge, but it's right in range.

And that Trubisky – Kimbrel prop prompted this bold response from our own Bears insider JJ Stankevitz:

Story continues

When asked if he would take…



Mitch Trubisky touchdowns -10

vs. Craig Kimbrel saves

(playoffs included) @JJStankevitz went all in on #10.



LISTEN for more #Bears prop bets with @pauleaspan and @KingsleyEllis 🎧: https://t.co/8r3kVklhI4 pic.twitter.com/Bel5vOP3fl











— Bears Talk (@NBCSBears) June 20, 2019

I don't think I'm in the 40 club with my guy JJ, but the OVER certainly feels like the move here. At least it better be if the Bears are gonna make any sort of NFC North title defense.