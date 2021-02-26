The Jets were one of the worst teams in the NFL last year, and so they’re long shots to be in the playoffs in 2021. But with the Jets reportedly a contender to trade for Deshaun Watson, some bettors in Las Vegas are seeing value in putting some money on these particular long shots.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, large bets have been coming in on the Jets to win the AFC East, AFC and the Super Bowl. The Jets are still long shots, but as a result of those bets, the Jets have now shifted from 20-1 odds to 12-1 odds to win the AFC East. No NFL team has seen its odds move as much as the Jets.

“Maybe they know something,” William Hill sports book director Nick Bogdanovich said. “I don’t know. Maybe they think Sam Darnold will start playing better.”

A year ago, a few sharp bettors put big money on the Buccaneers at 65-1 odds to win the Super Bowl, over rumors that Tom Brady would leave New England and head to Tampa Bay. Perhaps someone betting on the Jets now will hit a similar jackpot.

Vegas sees surge of long-shot bets on Jets amid Deshaun Watson rumors originally appeared on Pro Football Talk