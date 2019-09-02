Vegas' Ryan Reaves takes shot at Sharks' Evander Kane, who fires back

Josh Schrock
NBC Sports BayArea

As you probably know, there's no love lost between Ryan Reaves and Evander Kane.

The Vegas Golden Knights winger and Kane have been going the rounds for years, both in verbal jabs and literal fisticuffs that manifested themselves in Game 3 of the first-round Stanley Cup playoff series between the Sharks and Golden Knights this past spring.

If you thought the beef between the two would die down just because it's the offseason, you can think again. 

On Sunday, Reaves presided over a hockey-themed wedding in Las Vegas, and naturally, he opened the ceremonies by firing a shot at Kane.

Man, give it a rest.

A few hours later, Kane responded with his own shot at Reaves.

Reaves and the Golden Knights still have to be stinging from the way their season ended -- blowing a three-games-to-one series lead and a 3-0 lead in the third period of Game 7 -- when the Sharks bounced them from the playoffs.

The beef no doubt will continue to grow as the Sharks and Golden Knights open the season with back-to-back games against each other. Can't wait.

