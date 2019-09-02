Vegas' Ryan Reaves takes shot at Sharks' Evander Kane, who fires back

As you probably know, there's no love lost between Ryan Reaves and Evander Kane.

The Vegas Golden Knights winger and Kane have been going the rounds for years, both in verbal jabs and literal fisticuffs that manifested themselves in Game 3 of the first-round Stanley Cup playoff series between the Sharks and Golden Knights this past spring.

If you thought the beef between the two would die down just because it's the offseason, you can think again.

On Sunday, Reaves presided over a hockey-themed wedding in Las Vegas, and naturally, he opened the ceremonies by firing a shot at Kane.

Ryan Reaves has arrived, or as he dubs himself, "Kane's worst nightmare." #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/SOKKYVUUME — Danny Webster (@DannyWebster21) September 1, 2019

Man, give it a rest.

A few hours later, Kane responded with his own shot at Reaves.

Great example of trying to be relevant when you're not 😂😂 https://t.co/aM8C053mhJ — Evander Kane (@evanderkane_9) September 2, 2019

Reaves and the Golden Knights still have to be stinging from the way their season ended -- blowing a three-games-to-one series lead and a 3-0 lead in the third period of Game 7 -- when the Sharks bounced them from the playoffs.

More Reaves: "I think I speak for my teammates when I say we're excited for the season. I think we've got a chip on our shoulder - two chips on our shoulder, to be honest. ... The way things ended, I think we're hungry to get back and prove what kind of team we actually have." — David Schoen 📰🗞🏒 (@DavidSchoenLVRJ) September 1, 2019

The beef no doubt will continue to grow as the Sharks and Golden Knights open the season with back-to-back games against each other. Can't wait.

