Vegas odds: Matt Nagy doesn't have good chance to win NFL Coach of the Year

Vegas oddsmakers don't think Matt Nagy has a very good chance of adding another Coach of the Year award to his mantle this season.

Recently released odds have him at +3000 to win the award, tied for the 20th-longest odds in the league.

Oddsmakers are probably turned off by the fact that the Bears are entering the season with question marks surrounding the most important position on the field: quarterback. They also don't think the team will win many games, which is an obvious prerequisite for winning the award. Right now oddsmakers have the Bears win total over/under set at 8.

The favorites to win Coach of the Year right now are Bill Belichick and Mike McCarthy who took over the Cowboys head coaching job. They're tied at +1200.

In the NFC North, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer leads the way at +2600. Packers coach Matt LaFleur and Lions coach Matt Patricia are tied with Nagy at +3000.



