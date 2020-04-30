Vegas odds have Lamar Jackson’s rushing yards at over/under 999.5

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson became the second quarterback in NFL history to run for 1,000 yards in a season last year. This year, the Vegas odds say he’s an even bet to do it again.

The odds at Caesars Sportsbook have Jackson’s rushing yards over/under at 999.5, and he’s at equal -110 odds to go over or under.

Jackson topped 1,000 yards last year easily. He did it in the Ravens’ 14th game of the season, and he ended the year with an NFL quarterback record 1,206 rushing yards, despite sitting out Week 17.

This year, however, Jackson has said he anticipates running less than he did last year. So a 1,000-yard rushing season is no sure thing. But no one should feel safe betting against it, either.

