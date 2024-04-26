Vegas hosts Dallas with 2-0 series lead

Dallas Stars (52-21-9, first in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (45-29-8, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Golden Knights -119, Stars -101; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Golden Knights lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Dallas Stars in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Golden Knights won the previous matchup 3-1.

Vegas is 45-29-8 overall and 27-12-2 at home. The Golden Knights have a +20 scoring differential, with 263 total goals scored and 243 conceded.

Dallas has a 26-10-5 record on the road and a 52-21-9 record overall. The Stars have a 22-8-2 record in games they convert at least one power play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel has 31 goals and 37 assists for the Golden Knights. Noah Hanifin has three goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Roope Hintz has 30 goals and 35 assists for the Stars. Jason Robertson has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Stars: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.6 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Nicolas Hague: day to day (lower body).

Stars: Jani Hakanpaa: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.