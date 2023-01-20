Vegas Golden Knights vs. Detroit Red Wings - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Vegas Golden Knights vs. Detroit Red Wings, 01/19/2023
Thirty starts and five shutouts into his Capitals career, Darcy Kuemper has been as advertised for Washington.
Here's who experts around the league are predicting to win in the Dallas Cowboys-San Francisco 49ers showdown.
She hangs out on the sidelines. She poses with mascots. And sponsors pay for it. “I always knew that I would be doing something pretty big in the world. I just didn’t know exactly what it would be.”
Barring something unforeseen, Brock Purdy reportedly will be the 49ers' starting quarterback when the 2023 season opens.
After the Buccaneers were bounced out of the playoffs on Monday night, Tom Brady said only that he would take it one day at a time in determining his future. But teammates think he’s done in Tampa Bay. NFL Media reports that “several” Buccaneers players felt after their interactions with Brady following the game that [more]
Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers NFL Playoffs NFC Divisional Round game preview and breakdown for the game on Sunday, January 22
Recently, former Saints coach Sean Payton said that his old team wants a mid-to-late first-round pick in exchange for the ability to hire him. The Saints would beg to differ with that characterization. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Saints want a first-round pick and more. Which means another pick, since by [more]
Former Oakland Athletics star and three-time World Series champion Sal Bando died of cancer at the age of 78 on Friday.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has been fairly quiet since he was benched late in the season, and he says he’s going to remain quiet. Carr wrote on Twitter today that he’s not planning to give any interviews about what happened and is instead focused only on getting ready to play the 2023 season elsewhere. “Thank [more]
Weiss had been with Michigan for two seasons. University police are investigating allegations of computer access crimes at the football facility.
The candidates for the Patriots' offensive coordinator position each share one common characteristic. As Tom E. Curran writes, if youre not a friend of Bill Belichick's, you need not apply.
Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills NFL Playoffs AFC Divisional Round game preview and breakdown for the game on Sunday, January 22
NFL Hall of Famer and television personality Shannon Sharpe exchanged words with members of the Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant's father while courtside at Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Mathieu and Pierre-Olivier Joseph provided the blooper of the week with hilarious incidental penalties in their first NHL game against each other on Friday.
We must start with a conversation about the injury.
Tough week for Brady.
A 49ers Super Bowl win could force the sports betting service to make big payments after doubting the No. 2 seed midway through the season.
With a mostly healthy roster heading into Sunday's playoff game, the 49ers' biggest injury update revolved around Jimmy Garoppolo.
Top seed Iga Swiatek and a tearful Coco Gauff both crashed out in straight sets in the last 16 on Sunday on another day of shocks at the Australian Open.The 18-year-old Gauff broke down in tears during an emotional post-match press conference.
The Blackhawks knocked off the St. Louis Blues 5-3 at Enterprise Center on Saturday for their sixth win in seven games. Here are10observationsfrom the win.