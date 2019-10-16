Knights' Stone, Preds' Josi battle it out in star-studded bout

Mark Stone of the Vegas Golden Knights and Roman Josi of the Nashville Predators collided in a brief, but powerful fight on Tuesday night. (Twitter//@DimFilipovic)

It’s not often that you find two skilled skaters demonstrating this side of the game, but during Tuesday’s contest between the Nashville Predators and Vegas Golden Knights, two stars dropped their gloves.

Forward Mark Stone for Vegas and defenceman Roman Josi of the visiting Predators went back and forth with some tussling before things ended quickly when the Golden Knights player landed a single punch.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Mark Stone drops Roman Josi pic.twitter.com/AG0IV87pqL — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) October 16, 2019

A brief exchange of words beforehand led to this result, with Nashville down by a single goal. Luckily, Josi was able to skate away from the brawl (relatively) unscathed.

According to hockeyfights.com, this was Stone’s third fight of his NHL career and Josi’s second.

Although these two are inexperienced when it comes to throwing punches, Stone found a way to end the bout quickly and keep the opposition from any resulting harm.

Through his first six games of the season, the Vegas forward has scored four goals and nine points, leading his team in scoring. On the other end, Josi has been able to score two goals and five points in five games.

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports



