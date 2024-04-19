Vegas Golden Knights fans hyped for another playoff run as regular season ends

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – As the Vegas Golden Knights wrapped up the regular season Thursday night, fans spoke to 8 News Now about their hype as the team heads to the playoffs again.

People at Toshiba Plaza before the Golden Knights game against the Anaheim Ducks showed off their VGK-themed tattoos, Stanley Cup rings, and creative costumes.

Most said they have been fans since the start and every season has been special, but the team winning it all in 2023 set a new standard.

Many shared past playoff game experiences with 8 News Now, especially those ahead of last year’s Stanley Cup win.

“It’s unbelievable, and after several games oh looks like we are going to win,” Golden Knights fan Louie Ansaldo recalled. “Looks like it’s in the bag, and we got it.”

“I think we’re better this year than last year,” VGK fan Colleen Brola added. “So I think we are definitely going to repeat, and I think we’re number one.”

The VGK series with Dallas starts Monday night. The first home game is set for Saturday, April 27.

