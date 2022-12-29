Colts vs. Giants: Updated injury report for Week 17

Reuters

(Reuters) -Peru's finance minister on Thursday announced a $1.55 billion plan to revive the economy, impacted by weeks of protests that have followed the ouster of former President Pedro Castillo. Alex Contreras said the package, costing 5.9 billion soles and to be financed with extra tax income and funds left over from the 2022 budget, will target regions most affected by the unrest and roadblocks. It will create an estimated 130,000 jobs over the next 12 months and help raise economic growth to 3% in the next quarter, he said.