Vegas expects Mike Kafka, Wink Martindale to remain with Giants

There’s a lot of speculation that the surprising New York Giants could lose one or both of their coordinators this offseason to one of the teams looking for a new head coach.

Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and his defensive counterpart, Wink Martindale, are in the process of interviewing for head coaching positions this week.

Giant fans are wary that both could be poached away, setting the team back just as they are turning the corner after a decade of losing.

The reality is, neither coach is a leading candidate for any of the current job openings in Denver, Indianapolis, Arizona, Houston, or Carolina.

Martindale has just one opportunity at the moment — Indianapolis — and, according to many prop bet sites that set odds on these things, he’s way down the list of candidates.

Kafka is actually higher on the Colts’ list than Martindale. The Colts are believed to be leaning on sticking with interim head coach Jeff Saturday.

Kafka is listed as a mid-range possibility for three other jobs — Arizona, Houston, and Carolina — but appears to be running behind the likes of San Francisco defensive coordinator Demeco Ryans, former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and the Eagles’ two coordinators, Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon.

Ultimately, Vegas oddsmakers believe both Kafka and Martindale will remain with the Giants.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire