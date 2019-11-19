Vegas currently sees a Patriots-Saints Super Bowl

The folks at the Westgate Superbook have updated their Super Bowl odds. And they currently project a matchup of the New England Patriots and the New Orleans Saints in Super Bowl LIV.

The Saints are 7/5 favorites to win the NFC title, and the Patriots are 6/5 favorites to win the AFC Championship.

Elsewhere in the NFC, the 49ers have 7/2 odds, followed by the Packers at 6/1, the Vikings at 7/1, the Seahawks at 8/1, and the Cowboys at 10/1. The Rams, who opened as 4-1 co-favorites in late January, have had their odds climb to 25-1.

In the AFC, the Ravens have 7/4 odds to win the conference, and the Chiefs stand at 9/2. Next are the Texans at 20/1, the Raiders at 25/1, the Colts at 30/1, the Bills at 40/1, and the Steelers and Browns at 50/1.

The Patriots are 14/5 favorites to win the Super Bowl, followed by the Saints at 4/1, the Ravens at 9/2, the 49ers at 8/1, the Chiefs at 9/1, the Packers at 12/1, the Vikings at 14/1, the Seahawks at 16/1, and the Cowboys at 20/1.