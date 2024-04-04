Vegas brings 3-game win streak into matchup with Arizona

Vegas Golden Knights (42-25-8, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (31-39-5, seventh in the Central Division)

Tempe, Arizona; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Arizona Coyotes trying to continue a three-game win streak.

Arizona is 31-39-5 overall and 20-19-0 at home. The Coyotes have committed 332 total penalties (4.4 per game) to rank third in league play.

Vegas is 18-14-6 on the road and 42-25-8 overall. The Golden Knights have a 20-10-3 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

The matchup Friday is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Golden Knights won 3-2 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Schmaltz has 21 goals and 35 assists for the Coyotes. Clayton Keller has seven goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Jack Eichel has 26 goals and 33 assists for the Golden Knights. Ivan Barbashev has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-5-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.1 assists, three penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Travis Boyd: out for season (pectoral), Barrett Hayton: out (lower body).

Golden Knights: Mark Stone: out (upper body), William Carrier: day to day (upper-body), Tomas Hertl: out (lower body), Adin Hill: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.